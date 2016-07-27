Stories

Salvaged Outdoor Gear Gets New Life, Thanks to a Surfer-Designer Duo
Sealand is a brand dedicated to making sustainable, upcycled products from old sails and tents.
Presented by Dwell and Design Indaba
Big Ideas for Cities Reach Chicago by Way of South Africa
Johannesburg-based design studio Counterspace was founded in 2014 by young architecture graduates Sumayya Vally, Sarah de...
Five Tips for Young Architects
Why Thorsten Deckler, co-founder of 26’10 South Architects, says sharpening your creative skills starts with looking outside the...
A Designer Dreams Up a Fossil-Free Houseboat for a Post-Apocalyptic Future
Tshepo Mokholo is an architect-turned-designer whose goal is to bring about inner city change through better design.
Meet an Emerging South African Creative Known for His Bold Blend of Art and Architecture
Cape Town–based architect Jaun van Wyk wants to restore architecture to an art form.
