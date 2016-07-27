Subscribe
d
Design Indaba
Follow
Latest
5
Stories
1
Collection
Followers
Following
Stories
Salvaged Outdoor Gear Gets New Life, Thanks to a Surfer-Designer Duo
Sealand is a brand dedicated to making sustainable, upcycled products from old sails and tents.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Design Indaba
Big Ideas for Cities Reach Chicago by Way of South Africa
Johannesburg-based design studio Counterspace was founded in 2014 by young architecture graduates Sumayya Vally, Sarah de...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Five Tips for Young Architects
Why Thorsten Deckler, co-founder of 26’10 South Architects, says sharpening your creative skills starts with looking outside the...
Presented by
Dwell
and
A Designer Dreams Up a Fossil-Free Houseboat for a Post-Apocalyptic Future
Tshepo Mokholo is an architect-turned-designer whose goal is to bring about inner city change through better design.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Meet an Emerging South African Creative Known for His Bold Blend of Art and Architecture
Cape Town–based architect Jaun van Wyk wants to restore architecture to an art form.
Presented by
Dwell
and