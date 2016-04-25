Big Ideas for Cities Reach Chicago by Way of South Africa

Why the interest in mine dumps. Where did that project begin?



The mine dumps are an important feature of the landscape of Johannesburg and the hidden narratives that exist within them is what piqued our interest. As students, we were enjoyed spending time recreationally on the artificial, but serene landscapes of the mine dumps.



The project started in Sumayya’s thesis project and then evolved to bring to the surface some of the ecological and historical traumas Johannesburg has endured and buried in its short life.



The thesis proposed an idea for space where these traumas, with their often beautiful but incredibly toxic colors and chemicals, may be extracted and exposed: a revealing of the innards of the earth, through the architecture.



The group of us then began to formulate an idea for a forensic repeal of Johannesburg’s mining processes. We were really attracted to the strange, Mars-like quality of the mine dumps, and over time, we started to become interested in the way they are being appropriated. When we walked the mine dumps, we found clues of the spatial activities occurring there, past and present: tools, orange peels, egg shells, red cloth (Shembe ritual items, centuries-old glass bottles from the Johannesburg Mineral Company; fossilized bones, plants, toxic chemical pigments. All of these give clues to past and present spatial uses and challenges.



We presented a “forensic scan” of the artefacts, drawings we produced and factual research and media excerpts about the areas we were looking at. We collaborated with a great photographer, Jason Larkin, whose work exposes the everyday activities on the eerie, sci-fi landscapes of the mine dumps. The viewer had to piece together the fragments of the “scan” that was presented.