Indoor/Outdoor Home by a Midcentury Master Gets a Faithful Update

More than ever, this renovated Eichler in Palo Alto, California, brings the outside in.
From 1950 until the mid-1970s, the American real estate developer Joseph Eichler installed modernist homes in select communities across California. Eichlers, as they came to be known, were characterized by open plans, roofs with low slopes, and glass walls. Eichler’s stated goal with these houses was to "bring the outside in."

From the street, the home bears many of the hallmarks of an Eichler home. Its low roofline is in large part supported by glass walls. Clear cedar siding provides additional warmth. The exterior tiles used around the house are actually custom poured concrete from RJ &amp; Associates Landscape Specialists.

In Palo Alto, California, Klopf Architecture, Arterra Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction renovated a traditional Eichler home in a manner that feels entirely consistent with its original philosophy. Known as the Truly Open Eichler, the home establishes a strong connection between the interior and exterior thanks to a fully opening glass wall. As much attention has been paid to the exterior living, dining, and eating areas as their interior counterparts. 

The living area’s glass walls open up to the outdoors, blurring the line between interior and exterior spaces. Within the walls, the dining area features an oval table and chairs by Cherner Chair Company. A Stamen Pendant that was designed by Jeremy Pyles for Niche Modern hangs overhead.

In the kitchen, custom walnut cabinetry from American Woodworking and white Ceasarstone counters house Wolf ovens, a Subzero refrigerator, and a dishwasher by Bosch. The Woodward Counter Stools, produced for MINT in Canada, provide the perfect perch to eat a quick meal.

The home's sloping roofline guides the eye towards the outdoor living area. In the living room, occupants can relax in the Eames lounge.

The floors are covered in two-foot square Nextra Piombo tiles by Monocibec. A U-Turn chair designed by Niels Bendtsen echoes the crisp, sculptural qualities of the interior spaces.

As with the rest of the house, the bathroom is blessed with ample natural light. Ann Sacks Athens tiles and white Ceasarstone countertop further enhance the sense of lightness. The custom vanity supports a Lacava sink.

In the outdoor living area, orange Primary Pouf stools by Quinze &amp; Milan and an ipe bench surround the central fire pit. An outdoor kitchen neighbors its interior counterpart. In addition to a grill, it accommodates a table and bench by Kayu.

Outside, a contemplative sitting area centers on a fountain clad in tiles by Heath Ceramics. A Case Study Stainless couch by Modernica and Magic Hole armchairs by Kartell are positioned around Jolly side tables by Kartell.

David Rudin
David Rudin is a writer living in Toronto. His writing regularly appears in Kill Screen, Howler, and Toronto Film Scene.

Eichler HomesRenovationsMidcentury Homes

