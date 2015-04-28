Indoor/Outdoor Home by a Midcentury Master Gets a Faithful Update
From 1950 until the mid-1970s, the American real estate developer Joseph Eichler installed modernist homes in select communities across California. Eichlers, as they came to be known, were characterized by open plans, roofs with low slopes, and glass walls. Eichler’s stated goal with these houses was to "bring the outside in."
In Palo Alto, California, Klopf Architecture, Arterra Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction renovated a traditional Eichler home in a manner that feels entirely consistent with its original philosophy. Known as the Truly Open Eichler, the home establishes a strong connection between the interior and exterior thanks to a fully opening glass wall. As much attention has been paid to the exterior living, dining, and eating areas as their interior counterparts.
