Indoor/Outdoor Home by a Midcentury Master Gets a Faithful Update

From 1950 until the mid-1970s, the American real estate developer Joseph Eichler installed modernist homes in select communities across California. Eichlers, as they came to be known, were characterized by open plans, roofs with low slopes, and glass walls. Eichler’s stated goal with these houses was to "bring the outside in."

From the street, the home bears many of the hallmarks of an Eichler home. Its low roofline is in large part supported by glass walls. Clear cedar siding provides additional warmth. The exterior tiles used around the house are actually custom poured concrete from RJ & Associates Landscape Specialists.

In Palo Alto, California, Klopf Architecture, Arterra Landscape Architects, and Flegels Construction renovated a traditional Eichler home in a manner that feels entirely consistent with its original philosophy. Known as the Truly Open Eichler, the home establishes a strong connection between the interior and exterior thanks to a fully opening glass wall. As much attention has been paid to the exterior living, dining, and eating areas as their interior counterparts.