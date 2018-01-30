This Prefab Ski School in the Alps Took 10 Days to Assemble

Skiing is an activity that requires a healthy respect for nature. The sport could not exist without the slopes. The act of skiing, moreover, is a negotiation between what men and women want and what nature will allow. The same holds true when designing ski facilities: Architects must carefully consider how their creations will coexist with the natural environment.

The Courmayeur Ski & Snowboard School's home is part of a cluster of buildings located in the ski area of Plan Checrouit, at the foot of Mont Blanc. LEAPfactory’s design for the facility, while crisp and contemporary, echoes the design of its neighbors, particularly their asymmetrical gables.

LEAPfactory’s home for the Courmayeur Ski & Snowboard School is a compelling example of how outdoor facilities can embrace rather than conquer nature. Located in the Aosta Valley of northern Italy, the building sits atop light foundations and was erected in 10 days using the LEAPs3 construction system. As a result, it can be removed or relocated without leaving permanent traces. These environmental considerations did not hamstring the building’s design, which offers a modern take on the architecture of neighboring buildings.