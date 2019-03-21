Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
c
Christopher Polly Architect
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Top 5 Homes of the Week That Champion Concrete Design
These modern concrete homes rock their features with elegance.
Samantha Daly
Back Storied
Without altering its turn-of-the-20th-century facade, architect Christopher Polly transformed the rear of this Newtown,...
Diana Budds