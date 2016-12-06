Subscribe
AIANY Center for Architecture
Infrastructure, Politics, and the Dilemma of Donald Trump
Architects discuss the threat of depoliticizing architecture admist the evolving political context.
AIANY Center for Architecture
5 Questions With Elizabeth Felicella
To hear architectural photographer Elizabeth Felicella talk about the eight-year project that culminated in the Center for...
AIANY Center for Architecture
David Chipperfield's Arthur Rosenblatt Memorial Lecture
On 10.17.16, a mixed crowd of nearly 300 architects, students and enthusiasts packed the Center for Architecture to hear one of...
Archtober
Archtober Itinerary: Benjamin Prosky, Assoc. AIA
AIANY and Center for Architecture Executive Director, Benjamin Prosky, Assoc. AIA, discusses his picks for Archtober 2016.
Archtober