David Chipperfield's Arthur Rosenblatt Memorial Lecture

"A museum is just a box full of paintings, but it’s also something else," Chipperfield remarked.

That "something else" is an issue his work addresses again and again in a variety of site-specific iterations, but ultimately it boils down to a simple existential question: What is the purpose of a museum?

Chipperfield began with a review of noteworthy predecessors, although he paid the greatest attention to Schinkle’s Altes Museum. He argued that this museum was the first real attempt at making a truly civic building, as its airy, yet grand colonnade entrance presented an idea of removing the barrier between the public and the art within the museum.

"Museums are clumsy," Chipperfield said. "They have to both protect their works and make them public. To that end, they must be static and dynamic simultaneously."