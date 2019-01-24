Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Cass Calder Smith
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
10 Modern San Francisco Homes
Mention San Francisco and you might stir up images of steep streets lined with colorful and historic Victorian...
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
High-Rise Living in Manhattan
How a Bay Area architect who toggles his time between the coasts found his home away from home in a modern Manhattan high-rise.
Kevin Sintumuang
The Green Lagoon
From the deck of this waterfront house, the scenery is abuzz with Northern California wildlife–but there's not a utility bill in...
Deborah Bishop