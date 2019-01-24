Stories

10 Modern San Francisco Homes
Mention San Francisco and you might stir up images of steep streets lined with colorful and historic Victorian...
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
High-Rise Living in Manhattan
How a Bay Area architect who toggles his time between the coasts found his home away from home in a modern Manhattan high-rise.
Kevin Sintumuang
The Green Lagoon
From the deck of this waterfront house, the scenery is abuzz with Northern California wildlife–but there's not a utility bill in...
Deborah Bishop