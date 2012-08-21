A Bicoastal Architect’s Manhattan Pied-à-Terre Makes the Most of Limited Square Footage
San Francisco architect Cass Calder Smith invites us inside his home away from home in a modern Manhattan high-rise.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s September 2012 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Kevin Sintumuang
Kevin Sintumuang joined GQ in 2001 and is currently an associate editor. During his time at the magazine he has worked as both an editor and writer, covering technology, cars, and design in addition to pop culture.
Published
Last Updated
TopicsHome ToursDwell Magazine