Wanted Design & NYC Design Week

Design Week is upon us in New York City. Designers, manufacturers, retailers, press, and the design loving general public will descend upon ICFF, the International Contemporary Furniture Fair this weekend. Outside of Javits, the convention hall hosting the show, many smaller exhibitions will spring up showcasing the work of emerging designers and less established brands. This years also marks the launch of Wanted Design, a new group show that places the products of many designers, and the conversation surrounding that work, into a more informal and social space.

Dwell is sponsoring the event that is open to the public on Sunday. Featured in Wanted Design's line-up is a series of lectures with the likes of Dror Benshetrit, Todd Bracher, and Joe Doucet. Designers Marc Thorpe and Brooks Atwood will be working in an open workshop over 3 days, exhibiting their creations on Monday, the final day of the show. Other participants include the iconic French brand Ligne Roset, New Zealand-based lighting and furniture designer David Trubridge, and Copenhagen's design house Normann Copenhagen. With free tea and coffee and an communal space for impromptu meetings, I anticipate Wanted Design to not only present inspired design, but be an even better place to people watch during Design Week.



Look out for tweets from @grawesome, @kushkush, and @amandadameron and me, @youngbradford, live from the showroom floors of ICFF.