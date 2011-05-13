Wanted Design & NYC Design Week
Dwell is sponsoring the event that is open to the public on Sunday. Featured in Wanted Design's line-up is a series of lectures with the likes of Dror Benshetrit, Todd Bracher, and Joe Doucet. Designers Marc Thorpe and Brooks Atwood will be working in an open workshop over 3 days, exhibiting their creations on Monday, the final day of the show. Other participants include the iconic French brand Ligne Roset, New Zealand-based lighting and furniture designer David Trubridge, and Copenhagen's design house Normann Copenhagen.
With free tea and coffee and an communal space for impromptu meetings, I anticipate Wanted Design to not only present inspired design, but be an even better place to people watch during Design Week.
Look out for tweets from @grawesome, @kushkush, and @amandadameron and me, @youngbradford, live from the showroom floors of ICFF.