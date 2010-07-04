Subscribe
Blanca Gómez
Home Smart Home
Energy-monitoring and smart technologies have set up shop in the home, transforming machines for living into veritable living...
a
Alessandra Bianchi
An Introduction to Contractors
Architect-author Dan Maginn of El Dorado Inc. gives us the inside track on one of his favorite subjects: contractors.
d
Dan Maginn
Words You Should Know
Bid: How much the contractor will charge to build the house.
d
Dan Maginn
Building Tomorrow
What will the future hold for contractors and builders? We asked three industry leaders for their prognostications.
d
Dan Maginn
In the Nick of Time
Though contractors are unusually deft with tools, accidents do happen. SawStop puts an end to that.
d
Dan Maginn
Why Is Joe Frowning?
So you’ve brought home a bumbling new contractor who’ll turn your Ritz into a wreck. How to avoid it? Read on.
d
Dan Maginn