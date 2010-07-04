Home Smart Home

It’s 2 a.m. when Benny Goodman’s clarinet jolts me awake. Through the fog of sleep—–not to mention earplugs—–I at first think the high-pitched strains are the tired wheezings of my fan. I quickly, however, identify the sweet and unmistakable sounds as the King of Swing wafting from the bathroom. The culprit behind the sudden symphony is a four-by-four-inch plastic square screwed into the wall: one of our whole-house audio control panels, which has no business being switched to "on" at this hour.

Ah, another night at home in a smart house. You have no doubt heard about the promises of smart homes: Programmable ovens that cook your dinner. Talking fridges that alert you when you’re out of milk. Showers that remember your lighting, temperature, and pressure preferences. Many of these advances are frivolous and more work—–and worry—–than they are good. But after living in smart houses for the past eight years, initially as a skeptical-yet-helpless bystander as my husband transformed our houses into beta sites for his company, Elan Home Systems, I have discovered that automating domesticity has its definite upsides—– once you’ve acclimated to it. I’ll never forget the first time my husband turned up the thermostat of our former house in Massachusetts by pressing a few buttons on a pay phone in Vermont. We were away skiing and forgot to leave the heat on for a Sunday open house. (We were selling it at the time and didn’t want to freeze any prospective buyers.) Today, six years later, my husband doesn’t even have to take off his skis to accomplish this same task. Instead, from the chairlift—–or anywhere with 3G coverage—–he pops out his smart phone, presses a few keys, and voilà! The heat is turned up or down. Ditto for our sprinklers, whose output can be controlled drop by drop, from anywhere in the world.

Of course, there was the time when we were out of town and my husband, true to character, had been fiddling away on his laptop trying to hide the fact that he was conducting business on vacation. The video camera trained on our backyard, which is perched on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, showed in real time that a northeaster was raging and our heating and cooling system’s history page revealed a mysterious and alarming dip in temperature in our kitchen for several hours. It turned out that our cat sitter hadn’t firmly shut the door, and the howling winds had blown it open between visits. Though the damage to the floor was not noticeable, the effect on our nerves was arresting. A home-connected smart phone paired with a little vigilance from afar can also be quite handy as a parenting tool, despite George Orwell’s bleak picture of a world governed by an omniscient Big Brother. One night while out enjoying dinner at a restaurant, my husband’s marketing director received a phone call from his youngest son saying that his brother was playing AC/DC at earsplitting—–and neighbor-disturbing—–volume. From the restaurant, by pushing a few buttons on his phone, the father logged into the home audio system and promptly changed the music to Bach. "My older son called me right away and got the point," he happily reports. The real gains of a smart home, however, are in energy conservation. HVAC and irrigation specialists aside, most of us would rather not expend brainpower on the nuts and bolts of heating and plumbing. Yet, at the same time, to neglect these seemingly prosaic matters risks ruining the planet by wasting precious resources.