First camera assistant, Michael, at Peter Belanger’s studio painting the backdrop wall for the next’s day’s shoot.
Ben prepped a bunch of different flora options for us to “plant” on set.
Pictured here are some of the cutouts created on set.
Un-potted paper trees waiting to be placed.
Paper artist Benjamin Laramie prepped the pots with internal supports for the flat trees.
Here Ben takes a bit of time to straighten out some trees.
Kyle, Ben, and I sit down to go over plant-and-planter options.
A handful of the almost-finished planters from our prep day.
The set getting filled in on shoot day.
A corner of the set and the view from Peter Belanger's San Francisco studio.
No shoes on set keeps the green seamless, nice and clean.
Kyle and I getting some work done. Click here to read the finished article that appeared in the April 2010 issue.
Set cover photo