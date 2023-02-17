SubscribeSign In
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The landscaping was intended to be as low-maintenance as possible for professionally touring musicians. (Though during the pandemic, obviously, there is plenty of time for yard work.) The little covered veranda could act as a mini stage for backyard acoustic shows in the future.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
They spent a couple months talking through ideas and sharing inspiration from Pinterest: Chris was looking for a muted, Australian-inspired sense of calm. In addition to a refurbished and more livable space, he requested a study, a guest bedroom and master suite, and a large indoor/outdoor space for grilling.
Fittingly named the Courtyard House, the residence features a large outdoor space tucked underneath the cantilevered upper level, providing a quiet and shaded area for Lalita to enjoy her coffee breaks. Rotated masonry blocks extend from the courtyard wall to create succulent planters.
The new volume extends into the backyard but increases the house’s footprint by only 225 square feet. It is slightly taller than the existing structure, minimizing overlap between roofs. The cladding is composed of marine-grade plywood panels, colored black with Benjamin Moore’s Arborcoat exterior stain, to create an affordable facsimile of cement fiberboard panels. The patio is paved in black decomposed granite.
The front courtyard is filled with lush greenery, creating an inviting storefront for the business.
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
The courtyard off the kitchen is an extension of the living space and a popular spot for morning coffee.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
ROAR Architects updated a former women’s refuge in London’s Kentish Town Conservation Area into two interconnected flats for a brother-and-sister duo. Housed in a historic Victorian, each of the flats have their own entrance. The interiors are also differentiated by their distinct color palettes and materials, which the architects designed to reflect the personality of each sibling.
The guest bathroom.
Ice Green marble from Signorino Stone forms the backsplash and countertops. The island bench was custom built with 2PAC grooved MDF in the front and Tasmanian oak legs. The bespoke kitchen hood is made from folded metal with a bronze detail seam up the middle.
“Describing a feeling or way of living in our home was always important, as the color and texture palette was always chosen based on our natural surroundings,” says Teegan.
Guest Bath
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
In the first phase of the remodel, the couple completed one side of the kitchen, as the stair redesign was part of the upstairs overhaul. The kitchen is composed of Ikea cabinets with Caesarstone counters.
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
Boudreau covered the walls in unexpected dimensional mustard tile in two different patterns, both from Italian company Marca Corona. The penny rounds on the floor are a “Sliver Sage” color. A custom sconce from DL Design Works hangs above the mirror.
"The timeless and distinctive aesthetic of minimalism that Koto embodies is accentuated in the interiors,
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
The curved blue kitchen larder has a projecting “nose” that illuminates the worktop and a mirrored eye that “winks” each time the door is opened.
Pale-green tiles in the en suite bath match the curtains separating the bedroom from the study.
English took out two fireplaces to expand views from the living room and removed walls that had enclosed the kitchen.
In the bathroom, the floor is covered in custom concrete tile from Mexico. The vanity is a vintage piece topped with a concrete sink basin.
