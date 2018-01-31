Subscribe
Alpine Modern
Stable in the Landscape
Austrian architect Thomas Lechner reduces the idea of vernacular alpine architecture to a design so consequentially essential in...
Alpine Modern
Peaceful Panopticon
A hike to the Park Butte fire lookout on Mount Baker, Washington, tracks the forgotten history of the sparse observation towers...
Alpine Modern
Retreat in the Aspen Grove
Studio B, a Colorado based architecture and interior design practice with offices in Boulder and Aspen, first designed the...
Alpine Modern
The Vindheim Cabin: Snowbound in Norway
Architect Håkon Matre Aasarød, partner at Oslo-based studio Vardehaugen Architects, led the design of Cabin Vindheim, situated...
Alpine Modern
The Fire Shelter
Simon Hjermind Jensen, founder and lead designer at SHJWORKS, created the Fire Shelter together with a team of architect...
Alpine Modern
The Weavers of Lapua
More than a hundred years ago, the great-grandfather of Jaana Hjelt’s husband, Esko, opened a wool and felt boot factory in...
Alpine Modern