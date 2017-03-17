Stable in the Landscape

The Hochleitner house in Embach is no exception. The project’s objective was notably elemental: The client wanted a house for himself and his books; a building void of any status. "To realize this vision, we referenced the surrounding area’s simple Heustadln (hay barns) and conceived an honest wooden structure," says Lechner, co-founder and principal at LP Architektur .

Lechner was Born in Altenmarkt in Austria’s Pongau region in 1970. After earning his architecture degree from the Technical University Graz and practicing at several firms in Salzburg and Berlin, he returned to his native alpine town to open his own atelier.

When I ask who is his idol in the architecture and design world, Lechner, whose firm is nominated for the Mies van der Rohe Award 2017, replies there is no reason to apotheosize anyone or anything—"But you can regard fellows in your field and their accomplishments with respect and joy."

The architect is happiest when he is able to be self-aware and live in the present moment. "That’s the honest life—it feels good," he says.

The surrounding peaks profoundly inspire Lechner as a man and architect: "The mountains mean a tremendous deal to me because they astonish me time and again, demand my respect, and give me a lot of energy," he says. "They relativize much of everyday life to what is essential."

The Hochleitner house

Extracting what is essential also drove his design of the Hochleitner house. Completed in 2016, the 105-square-meter (1130-sqare-foot) primary residence is set in a meadow that borders a neighborhood to the north but is largely undeveloped to the south.