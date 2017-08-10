Stories

Mid-Century Modern Michigan Service Stations by Alden B. Dow
In the late 1950’s and early 1960’s, automobile designs were characterized by head-turning tailfins and sleek lines.
Hometown Hero
Dow Chemical put Midland on the map, but architect and local scion Alden B. Dow made it the most modern town in Michigan.
Aaron Britt