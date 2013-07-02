Stories

Sofia Design Week 2013: The Balkan Date
The recent fifth edition of Sofia Design Week in Bulgaria's capital city marked a milestone for this international festival...
Abigail Doan
Materials and Innovation at BIO 23 Ljubljana
The BIO biennial in Ljubljana has been highlighting contemporary trends in international design for close to fifty years now, but...
Abigail Doan
'Moving Meshes' at Domaine de Boisbuchet
Mesh and wireframe structures might typically be reserved for the architectural design realm, but Dutch designer Maria Blaisse...
Abigail Doan
Lítill Takes Flight in Berlin
Terrariums that defy gravity and cultivate offshoots of the unpredictable are what Lítill's latest project at Direktorenhaus in ...
Abigail Doan