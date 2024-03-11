This $1.6M Eichler Near Malibu Just Got a Down-to-the-Studs Remodel

Location: 1569 Stoddard Avenue, Thousand Oaks, California

Price: $1,610,000

Architect: A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons

Year Built: 1964

Footprint: 1,981 square feet (five bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 acres

From the Agent: "Live the architectural dream in this iconic Eichler home designed by legendary architects A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons. This coveted double-gable model with its post-and-beam construction has been beautifully updated while preserving the original floor plan, original hand-blown glass light fixtures and original driftwood-stained tongue-and-groove ceilings. A down-to-the-studs renovation was completed in 2017 and, among other upgrades, included the impeccably renovated kitchen, which features sustainably sourced Vermont Montclair Striato Danby marble countertops, a Kohler touchless kitchen faucet, and top-of-the-line KitchenAid appliances, including a commercial-style dual fuel range, built-in microwave, and warming drawer. The renovated bathrooms are fitted with high-end, beautiful Kohler fixtures and natural stone floors, and all of the large glass panels and sliding glass doors throughout the house have been replaced with insulated, double-wall safety glass. The radiant floor heating beneath the sleek polished concrete floors, as well as a top-of-the-line mini split air conditioning system, ensure you’ll be comfortable year-round. A new roof was also added in fall 2023."