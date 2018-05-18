You’ll do a triple take.

A sturdy little side table is a must-have for every home, and the Tillman’s organic, modern design on three legs is a unique variation on the typical boxy look. The best part? Plantation-cut mango wood is an eco-friendly choice. After mango trees have outlived their fruit-bearing days, their wood doesn’t go to waste—it goes into making gorgeous pieces like this one.

Made in: India

Made of: Plantation-cut Mango wood

Size: 17"H, surface is 18" in diameter.

Maker: Blackhouse