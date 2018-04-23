Cleanup is a breeze with this dishwasher by Whirlpool. The AccuSense Soil Sensor determines how dirty dishes are and adjusts the Normal cycle as needed to ensure that the dishes come out clean. The TotalCoverage spray arm cleans with twice the jets for more coverage, and the Target Clean option scours away baked-on foods from casserole dishes and every other dish with 40 focused spray jets. The triple filtration system removes food particles and other soils to provide outstanding cleaning while using less water and energy. If you're in a rush, select the 1-Hour Wash option to get your dishes clean in about half the normal time.

Photo courtesy of Build.com