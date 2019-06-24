Whirlpool's fully integrated console dishwasher cleans with twice the jets for even more coverage. Through a smarter sequence of spray patterns from multiple nozzles, the TotalCoverage Spray Arm can hit those hard-to-reach dishes throughout the cycle. With a 15 Place Setting Capacity and an Adjustable Upper Rack, dishes as well as tall cookware are easily loaded and thoroughly cleaned within a 1-Hour Wash Cycle. A silence rating of 47 dBA will ensure that you enjoy a quiet environment while the dishwasher gets the job done.



Photo courtesy of Build.com