Among the great Danish designers, Finn Juhl (1912–89) ranks alongside such giants as Hans J. Wegner and Arne Jacobsen. He was particularly well known for his sculptural, seemingly organic tables, chairs and sofas, but the complex interior designs that he developed in the 1940s and ‘50s were also enormously successful. These include the Danish Embassy in Washington, DC, and the conference room of the United Nations Trusteeship Council in New York.However, it is not widely known that Finn Juhl was also a talented watercolor painter who used the medium to devise gorgeous, exacting sketches of his pieces. For the first time, this publication allows readers to take a unique look at the designer’s working methods. Here, more than 125 subtle works on paper communicate the ingenuity of their creator. Finn Juhl’s furniture classics, living concepts and interior designs can finally be experienced in all their complexity, as one traces their development from genesis to realization.

Photo courtesy of Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.

Publisher: Hatje Cantz