Make a statement in your kitchen by adding this stylish Vigo Pull-Down Faucet. Its solid brass construction ensures durability and longer life. Includes a spray face that resists mineral buildup and is easy to clean. Vigo's superior quality finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing, exceeding durability standards while providing a stylish and contemporary look. A high quality ceramic disc cartridge means a drip-free, long lasting faucet. Combine this faucet with a Vigo kitchen sink to make your kitchen pop.

