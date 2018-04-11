The 2x Glass Bowls explore material extremes and push conventional boundaries in the realm of glass blowing. To create the bowls, broken glass is incorporated into a glass bubble and through a repetitive process of heating, shaping, and molding, the once sharp shards of glass become blunt and sculpturally integrated into the form. Air is then inhaled through the blowpipe creating a cavity. The bottom of the bowl is cut and polished just above the glass gather line–where the molten glass accumulates prior to being shaped–honoring both skill and process. Each bowl is unique. Custom colors and sizing available.

Photo courtesy of Leibal