Toucan Outdoor Home Security Camera is a preventive surveillance system built to retrofit most existing outdoor light fixtures. With a wide angle, adjustable HD camera, passive infrared motion sensor, a 100dBA remote panic alarm and 2-way communication speaker and microphone, Toucan detects activity at your doors providing automatic notification directly to smartphones via the Kuna mobile App. See and talk to visitors no matter where your are, using live video and captured footage. Toucan patent pending smart socket allows remote light control. It's an easy 3-step installation, no hardwiring or batteries needed – if you can change a light bulb, you can install Toucan.