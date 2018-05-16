Interiors for Slow Living



The Kinfolk Home welcomes readers into 35 homes around the world that reflect some of the key principles of slow living: cultivating community, simplifying our lives and reclaiming time for what matters most.



With 289 full-color photographs spanning 368 pages, The Kinfolk Home is a detailed exploration into living spaces from the United States, Scandinavia, Asia and more.

Through a mix of portrait and interior photography, profiles and essays, we visit the homes of designers, entrepreneurs, architects, photographers and stylists. Delving deeper than decor, author Nathan Williams invites each resident to share their values, the ways those ideals have shaped their homes and the ways their homes have in turn shaped them. At the heart of each living space is an aesthetic shaped by the dweller’s idea of what is essential—whether it’s a collection of inherited French antiques, a table long enough for a dinner party of a dozen, a smattering of children’s sketches pasted on the walls or minimalist rooms reserved for creative thought. What each of these homes shares in common is that they’ve been put together carefully, slowly, and with intention.

Photo courtesy of Kinfolk