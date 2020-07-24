"Furniture that is too obviously designed," said Milo Baughman, "is very interesting, but too often belongs only in museums." While we could certainly see his Drum Table (1970s) in a museum, it would earn its place there for its simplicity and lack of unnecessary ornamentation. Distilling the idea of an occasional table to its simplest form, Baughman’s cylindrical design draws you in with its smoothness and warmth. It features seams that are painstakingly welded, ground and polished by hand until they blend in as much as possible. Once constructed, Drum is coated with bronze, oxidized and hand-relieved to give it a unique patina, eschewing the sterility of machine-made pieces. It includes leveling floor glides to compensate for uneven surfaces. Made in U.S.A.

Photo courtesy of Design Within Reach