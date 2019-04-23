Creative design meets premium ingredients in a product that gives a nod to the slow movement. Sculptural yet made with function in mind, the ingenious Tetra Soap from Hong Kong-based Furnitury adds a quirky accent to a bathroom décor while also revolutionizing the humble hand-cleaning product. This modern take on the classic soap reproduces the shape of concrete tetrapods to provide a 100% slip-free surface that dries quicker. Every soap is expertly made by hand using top quality ingredients and cured over a 30-day period. A coaster is also included to display Tetra Soap in all its glory.