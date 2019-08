Frank Lloyd Wright designed this lamp in 1925 for his home in Taliesin and clients all over the world quickly requested it. With pioneering lines like a cantilever arm and a shade with disappearing corners, the Taliesin 1 became one of the most recognizable designs of Frank Lloyd Wright. Handcrafted by American artisans in Florence, Alabama and officially licensed by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Photo Courtesy of Ala Moderna