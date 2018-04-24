SUMMIT CR2110 is a two-burner 115V electric cooktop that brings outstanding value to kitchen counters.Made from Eurokera ceramic glass, the CR2110 offers modern style and convenience with an easy-to-clean jet black cooking surface. Two 1200W radiant elements feature a 6" diameter, manufactured by E.G.O. of Germany. Push-to-turn control knobs provide infinite heat control. A residual heat light indicates when the surface is still hot. This unit is made in Europe and designed to fit counter cutouts that are 11 1/8" wide by 19 1/8" long. An identical model is available with 230V operation (see the CR2220).

Photo courtesy of AJ Madison