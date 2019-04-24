Stua Globus Chair

The Globus Chair, designed by Jesús Gasca and introduced in 1994, has been featured in public and commercial spaces the world over, from the Guggenheim Museum to the Dubai Mall. Lightweight and easily stackable, the chair has a curved backrest and a waterfall seat edge for comfort and support. The elliptical opening in the back allows for more ventilation, alleviates back pressure, and acts as a handle. Made from beech plywood or plastic, the Globus Chair also comes upholstered in fabric or leather and in a variety of colors, creating the opportunity for a subdued palette or a mix-and-match approach.

Photo Courtesy of Stua