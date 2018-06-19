The Stokke Steps Chair gives your child a comfortable, ergonomic seat to last for many years of use. The adjustable footrest provides support for your child's feet, aiding your toddler to climb in or out of the chair on their own. The curved backrest gives both support and sideways protection when your little one is seated at the table. Its smooth surface make it easy to keep clean.

Made from solid beechwood and PPC-PA for durability and longevity.

Photo courtesy of Amazon