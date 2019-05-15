Nozib Sun Lounger is what comes to mind when one thinks of Scandinavian design. The lines are simple yet breathtakingly elegant and raise the design to a true work of art. With its sleek, graceful lines Nozib is constructed in a way that makes it exceptionally strong. Every strip in the seat and the back is bonded with four wedge shaped parts making up part of the 88 meticulously assembled teak components. Each leg that touches the ground is set with a screw to prevent water from spreading up the legs to damage the chair.

Photo Courtesy of HORNE