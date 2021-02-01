In the 1990s, Danish designer Niels Hvass became a leader in the Nordic design scene by creating furniture that earned him awards and recognitions from Bo Bedre, Georg Jensen and The Design Foundation. He designed his teak Cutter Collection to challenge overly nostalgic wooden outdoor furnishings, bringing elegance and simplicity to outdoor spaces, as well as interior ones. Originally intended for gardens and patios, the Cutter Bench (2008) is also fitting for kitchens and bathrooms. This piece features specially engineered mortise-and-tenon joints and metal rail inlays for durability. Like all teak products, it will develop a rich, silvery patina over time, or it can be treated with teak oil to maintain its original luster. Like all teak products, it will develop a rich, silvery patina over time, or it can be treated with teak oil to maintain its original luster. Please note: At first, the wood will be lighter than what’s shown in photos. Made in Thailand.