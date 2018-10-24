Does the thought of planning your meals for the week send you into a nervous sweat? Do you start Monday off with the best cooking intentions only to fizzle out and resort to ordering pizza by Wednesday night? Meet A New Way to Dinner, co-authored by our founders Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs, an indispensable playbook for stress-free weekly meal-planning. There are loads of dependable, delicious recipes that will get you from the weekend to Wednesday night dinner, to a packed lunch you’ll (gasp!) look forward to eating. This is the real deal—how busy, food-loving people actually cook (Amanda and Merrill both have families and, oh yeah, run our company!)

With their obsessively-detailed and clear directions (and lots of personal guidance), you’ll learn how to turn make-ahead foundational dishes into meals throughout the week. The simple roast pork you make on Sunday will become warm pulled pork sandwiches with zingy homemade garlic mayo on Tuesday, and packed in your lunch with spicy, peppery greens throughout the week. Tips and tricks abound—Amanda and Merrill walk you through the storing, freezing, and reheating of all your components, and suggest ways to riff on their dishes. It’s like having them right there in the kitchen with you, whispering advice (and words of encouragement!) in your ear.

Photography by James Ransom/Food52