"The coffee machine that nerds out (so you don’t have to)" - GQ



Ratio Eight Coffee Maker is a stripped down coffee maker that uses simple materials and a precision pour over design. Its beautiful design, in a number of handsome color combinations, can fit into any decor and looks downright dashing on any countertop. Designed by a coffee aficionado and former designer of high-end espresso machines, the Ratio is by far the sleekest automatic coffee maker we’ve ever seen.

Features:

Designed through collaboration between designers and scientists to deliver a precise, delicious cup of coffee every time

Adjustable brew process brews from 16 to 40 oz

One-button operation automatically detects how much coffee to brew

Built to last and backed up by Ratio’s five-year warranty

Hand assembled in Portland, Oregon from custom American and imported components

