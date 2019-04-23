A good weekend bag should be compact and practical. A great one should also look gorgeous, regardless of the season or current year. The Rains Weekend Bag is certainly part of the latter category. It has a timeless design that focuses on elegant minimalism. The water-resistant material boasts a matte finish and carabinier details on the exterior. Adjustable straps and snap buttons enhance the bag’s practical style, while the waterproof zipper on the main compartment brings peace of mind that the contents remain dry even in pouring rain. Finally, the capacity of 11 gallons offers generous space for essentials for shorter trips and weekend getaways.