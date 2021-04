Hue personal wireless lighting for every mood and moment.

Your home just got a little smarter. And brighter. Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Home Assistant to control your lights with your voice before getting out of bed, to dim your Hue lights with your voice from the couch to watch a movie, or to set the lights for reading in your favorite chair – all without lifting a finger.

Photo courtesy of Philips