Oeuf's super-stylish dog has his own gold watch. 100% wool hand-loomed flat-weave rug.

Oeuf rugs are each hand-loomed by a single artisan, using techniques passed down through the generations in a family-run workshop in Peru. Each piece is therefore a unique work of art. The process starts with the flocks of sheep found in the highlands of Puno City. Their wool is used for the 100% wool yarn, which is hand-dyed in small quantities using non-toxic dyes. The highly-skilled weavers then work on a traditional loom to hand-make each piece with care.

Photo Courtesy of Horne