



Made for iPhone & Android, made for youThe Personal Weather Station with Air Quality sensors, for iPhone & Android. The new standard of design and technology for the Personal Weather Station. Attune your senses, and get new onesWeather and Air Quality monitoring, indoor and outdoor. Measure CO2 concentration and monitor confinement.Get local Air Quality Index report, real-time. Improve your indoor wellness. The Netatmo Station measures indoor temperature, CO2 concentration, noise pollution and humidity in the home. Your Netatmo station also indicates the best moment to ventilate. Get relevant info, take appropriate steps. Your Netatmo Weather Station helps you decide about your activities. Receive real-time alerts. Monitor over time, get the big picture. Discover weather patterns and cycles. A comprehensive and powerful tool to understand your living environment.

Photo courtesy of Amazon