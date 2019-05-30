A floor covering that's remarkably rhomboid. The Nanimarquina Losanges Rug is a visually (and technically) complex piece designed by Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec. Within the generally rhomboid borders are numerous diamond-shaped sections--in a seemingly random mix of sizes and colors. It is hand woven in the classic flat Kilim style using 100% Afghan wool (which is itself hand spun to create one-of-a-kind tonal variations).

Tradition made contemporary. That is how Nanimarquina approaches the production and design of each of their distinctive, award-winning area rugs. Nanimarquina rugs range from natural and understated to modern and dazzlingly vibrant. No matter how avant garde the designs (or innovative the materials used to make them), all Nanimarquina rugs are made using time-tested methods and tools of hand-crafting.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens