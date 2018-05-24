We are extremely excited to announce the publication of Andy's first monograph, Modernist House Paintings: Andy Burgess, a selection of architectural paintings from the past ten years. This exquisite monograph showcases Andy Burgess’s significant paintings in oil and acrylic completed since his move to the American Southwest from his native London in 2009. Representing a decade of extensive exploration modernist and mid-century homes, such as The Stahl Houseand The Kaufmann House, these colorful and abstracted works allow Burgess to reinterpret iconic residences with a heightened, dreamlike intensity. Printed on luscious warm-toned paper with 61 plates of exceptionally high-quality color reproductions, this crisp, clean book sequences an impressive body of work, curated like a mid-career retrospective. A foreword by gallerist Cynthia Corbett and a comprehensive essay by Tucson Museum of Art curator Julie Sasse, Ph.D. complement the artist’s images and lend insight and perspective into his creative process.

Publisher: Nazraeli Press

Photo courtesy of Andy Burgess Art