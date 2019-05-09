There are no glitches in this Matrix—it’s flawless in its new black finish, adding a fierce contrast with its thick white glass diffuser, but you can also get it in the original titanium. Crafted in aluminum, Matrix mounts on the wall as well as the ceiling, adding a splash of minimalism to your commercial or residential setting. Engineered for the most powerful, energy-efficient illumination, this design delivers beautiful light time and again.



Photo Courtesy of Modern Forms