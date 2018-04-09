Like the Tesla Roadster, the Cabrio sports chair was a concept chair that we just couldn’t keep in the garage. With absolutely no acceleration, the Cabrio Patio Chair will bring you from 60 to 0 in less than 4 seconds. This patio lounge chair sits low to the ground, so an ottoman is unnecessary and would only keep your feet off the grass. The wide arms work well to rest a cool drink, and with no stick to shift, your hands are free to handle whatever else you may need to relax on the deck. And if all this wasn’t enough, the chair’s recycled plastic material helps reduce our dependence on foreign oil. 100 percent relaxation, 100 percent of the time.



Photo courtesy of Loll Designs