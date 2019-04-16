Le Corbusier: An Atlas of Modern Landscapes

In June 2013, The Museum of Modern Art presents the largest exhibition ever produced on Le Corbusier’s prolific oeuvre, encompassing his work as architect, interior designer, artist, city planner, writer and photographer. Over a six-decade career, this towering figure of modern culture constantly observed and imagined landscapes using all the artistic techniques at his command, including watercolors, sketches, paintings, photographs and models. This accompanying publication, appearing 25 years after the Centre Pompidou released the seminal catalogue Le Corbusier, une encyclopédie, aspires to become a new sourcebook, giving an account of research developed worldwide in recent decades. Reflecting the geographic extension of his designs and built works as well as his indefatigable wanderlust, the book is structured as an atlas, with topographical entries allowing for the discovery of the major sites and cities where Le Corbusier worked. Featuring essays by an international range of curators, scholars and critics, and a trove of archival images and materials from the Fondation Le Corbusier in Paris, this lavishly illustrated volume presents a wholly unique way to explore the life and work of one of the most important visionaries of our time.