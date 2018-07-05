The Amazon Alexa-enabled Verdera Voice mirror brings optimally bright, shadowless light and full stereo sound to your bathroom with convenient voice command. All you have to do is Ask Alexa, and your Verdera Voice mirror allows you a hands-free bathroom routine. Using Alexa is as simple as asking a question. Just ask to adjust the lights to the ideal brightness for any grooming activity, play music, get the weather, tell a joke, and more - Alexa will respond instantly. You can even make middle-of-the-night bathroom trips less disruptive with a motion-sensing night-light.



Photo courtesy of Kohler