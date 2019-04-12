Italian-born sculptor and designer Harry Bertoia transformed industrial steel rods into an elegant and comfortable cradle with the Bird Chair, designed in 1952 as part of his seating collection for Knoll. The curved wire mesh lends the chair a delicate, sculptural appearance that belies its strength. Ergonomically built, the Bird Chair includes a slender head rest and a wide base that encourages lounging. It comes in a variety of fabrics with the option of a matching ottoman.

Photo Courtesy of DWR