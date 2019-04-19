Designed by Antonio Citterio, the Spoon Stool by Kartell combines functionality with formal elegance. The innovation of the project is twofold. First, the connection of the seat to the central leg by means of an elastic curve in a plastic material resists the stresses and strains exerted by weight. Second, the introduction of a handle, inside the leg, regulates the mechanism of the gas pump, preserving the chair's clean lines without sacrificing functionality.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens