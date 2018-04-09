Providing outstanding baking, broiling and roasting performance using the MultiMode® Convection System, this double wall oven offers a combined 10.0 cubic feet of oven capacity, larger than previous Jenn-Air® 30" wall ovens. A 4.3-inch full color menu-driven LCD display intuitively guides through oven settings to make cooking with this wall oven effortless. This wall oven pairs beautifully with appliances in our Black Floating Glass suite.

Photo courtesy of Build.com